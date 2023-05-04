One Dead After Late-Night Shooting at Gas Station in Conn.

One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station in the Terryville section of Plymouth late Thursday night and a suspect was apprehended at the scene, according to police.

Police received several 911 calls about a shooting at the Gulf Station at 120 Main St. and found a male victim who has been shot and was unconscious.

NBC Connecticut Police investigate a shooting on Main Street in Terryville.

He was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police are notifying the victim’s family and have not publicly identified him.

Main Street is closed from Allen Street to Route 72 and the public is asked to avoid this area.

The superintendent of schools said the school district has notified families that the road closures will impact some bus stops and provided parents with alternate bus stops that can be used to get students to school on time.

NBC Connecticut Police investigate a shooting on Main Street in Terryville.

Connecticut State Police said they're assisting Plymouth Police with their investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department.

They said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.