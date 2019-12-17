Girl Snatched Off NYC Street in Front of Mom; Amber Alert Issued

What to Know A 16-year-old girl was grabbed off a Bronx street Monday night in front of her mother; cops are looking at is as a possible kidnapping

Karol Sanchez is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

A 16-year-old girl was grabbed off a Bronx street right in front of her mother Monday night -- and police are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping, authorities say. An Amber Alert was issued at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Karol Sanchez and her mother, who are from Poughquag in Dutchess County, were in the city for a doctor's appointment earlier Monday. They were walking to a train station on Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when four men in a tan four-door sedan pulled up, according to law enforcement sources and police. Two men got out, pulled Sanchez in and drove off.

Her 36-year-old mother was pushed to the ground in the scuffle but she was not physically hurt, according to police. The suspect, described as men in their 20s, left her behind and she called 911. Dark surveillance footage shows the grab; two forms leap out of vehicle and grab another form off the street as rain appears to pour down. The car flees the scene with the girl.

It was last seen traveling east on Eagle Avenue, the state Amber Alert page says, adding, "The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

Sanchez is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, a white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to the NYPD. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.