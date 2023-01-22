Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood

Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts.

"Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”

Police say someone called 911 asking for help on Folan Avenue around 3:16 a.m. They heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene, then saw a car racing towards them from the 911 caller’s address. One officer who was in the street shot at the car but the driver sped off.

BREAKING: Shots fired early this morning in Norwood as police were responding to a domestic 911 call. pic.twitter.com/z5oCDYo5Ai — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) January 22, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks said that the two people who were shooting at each other do know each other.

"This wasn't a random act," Brooks said. “Norwood is a safe, quite town. And so it is unusual for here.”

No one was injured, according to Brooks.

The shootout left bullet holes in a gray-blue Chevrolet and a black Mercedes Benz. Both cars were towed to the Norwood police station.

“Any time we have something like this, exchange of gunfire, we want to recover that ballistic evidence," Brooks said.

The investigation is ongoing.