Police investigate threats made to Massachusetts schools

Three Massachusetts schools have received threats in the last three days following the deadly school shooting in Georgia on Wednesday.

Methuen's police chief says there was a bomb threat made on social media against Timony Grammar School on Saturday but he is assuring that it is not credible and nobody is in danger.

The FBI alerted Methuen Police about the threat that appeared on social media, which they then made the school aware of it.

Authorities learned the account belonged to a student at the school, and after a search of the student's home, it was determined that the threat was not credible.

On Friday night, Dedham's high school football games were cancelled as a precaution after someone called from a blocked number and said there was a rumor someone was going to "shoot up the varsity game".

Security expert Todd McGhee says the timing of these threats, at the start of the school year, serves as a reminder that all school should take a look at their response protocols. Every threat is now being approached as a real active shooter situation which requires manpower and aid from neighboring departments.

"I would anticipate that the different laws in the court of law are going to increase based on the increase of this type of behavior. It’s not a good idea and I would also think that any type of plotting and conspiracy with someone that was indirectly involved also have serious implications" said Mcghee

Even though the threat in Methuen was found to be not credible, there will be extra police patrols on Monday. In Raynham they investigated a similar situation with a social media threat that also wasn't credible.