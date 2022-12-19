Holyoke

Police Investigate Weekend Shooting at Holyoke Bar

The victim is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are investigating a shooting in a local bar over the weekend.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Unicorn on High Street. When police arrived, they said they found a person on the floor of the bar who had been shot several times.

The person was taken to the hospital, and they are expected to survive.

Police say the gunman walked right out of the bar after the shooting, and he remains on the loose.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Holyoke police with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 413-322-6900.

