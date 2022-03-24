Somerville

Police Investigating 2 Home Break-ins in Somerville

Both incidents were reported to police last week

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating two home break-ins that occurred in broad daylight last week in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The first break-in was reported around 8:43 a.m. on March 17 in the area of McGrath Highway and Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller, who said she had heard a loud bang on the side of her home and then saw an unknown man near the window. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was described as a man, about 5'8" tall, wearing camouflage pants and black sneakers, with tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Another break-in was reported later that same day around 1:30 p.m. in a multi-family residence on Buckingham Street. The victim told police that his laptop, an undisclosed amount of cash and a diamond ring were stolen.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

25-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash in Hadley, Mass.

Danvers 10 hours ago

Mass. AG Investigating Danvers Hockey Team Controversy

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsbreak-inboston streetBuckingham Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us