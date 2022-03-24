Police Investigating 2 Home Break-ins in Somerville

Police are investigating two home break-ins that occurred in broad daylight last week in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The first break-in was reported around 8:43 a.m. on March 17 in the area of McGrath Highway and Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller, who said she had heard a loud bang on the side of her home and then saw an unknown man near the window. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was described as a man, about 5'8" tall, wearing camouflage pants and black sneakers, with tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Another break-in was reported later that same day around 1:30 p.m. in a multi-family residence on Buckingham Street. The victim told police that his laptop, an undisclosed amount of cash and a diamond ring were stolen.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.