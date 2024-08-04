Hartford

Police investigating 2 homicides that happened hours apart in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police are investigating a pair of homicides in the city.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Burton Street.

Officers responded to 61 Burton Street where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Terrance Brown, of Hartford, was rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

A second shooting occured around 1:10 a.m. in the area of 67 Fishfry Street.

A man there was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim in the second shooting was identified as 36-year-old Antwan Googe, of Hartford.

Police said the shootings are not connected.

