Authorities say they are investigating two suspicious deaths in Gorham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said they, along with Gorham and state police, are responding to the scene.

No further details were given, but the attorney general's office said more information will be released as they become available.

Gorham, a town with a population of about 2,700, is located in the White Mountains in the northern part of the state.