Two killed in crash in Hartford, Conn.

Two people have died after a crash at Main Street and Florence Street in Hartford on Monday morning and three others are injured.

Police said the people who died were adults.

The survivors' injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

Police said a Toyota Corolla was going north on Main Street, attempted to turn left onto Florence Street, and was hit by a Mercedes that was going south on Main Street.

Two people who were in the Corolla died, police said, and three who were in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Some pedestrians were nearby but were not struck.

The crash shut down Main Street from Seyms Street to Belden Street, near apartment buildings and businesses.

Keyshla Ortiz, of Hartford, said she saw at least one car going fast and heard a big boom around 10 a.m.

Police are investigating.

This was the 10th fatal crash in Hartford this year.

No additional information was immediately available.

