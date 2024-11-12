Florida

Police investigating after human head washes ashore at Florida beach

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Laura Rodriguez

Police are investigating after a human head washed ashore on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the beach near the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard not far from the apartments at Key Colony, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities, who confirmed it belongs to a human.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed investigators at the scene examining the remains as a section of the beach was closed off.

Key Biscayne residents said they heard helicopters, and many thought it may have been migrants arriving but they were very shocked to hear about the disturbing discovery.

“I saw the police but they didn't say, they just said there was an investigation and that you couldn’t walk there," resident Beatrice Huze said.

“What remains to be seen is where did the head come from?” said Miguel Muelle.

The medical examiner will be working to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate, police said. No other details were released.

