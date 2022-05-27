New Hampshire

Police Investigating After ‘School Shooter' Signs Found in 3 NH Towns

The signs were found Friday in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield

By Marc Fortier

Cartel que se está investigando
Departamento de Seguridad de NH

Police are investigating after multiple signs indicating a "school shooter" were found in three New Hampshire towns.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate after the signs were found Friday in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield. All three towns are located close together, just east of Concord.

Officials said they have not received any information indicating there are any imminent threats, but state and local law enforcement are present at all schools within these towns on Friday. An increased police presence will remain at the schools until it is determined that there are no credible threats, authorities said.

The signs were spotted just days after Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead and has schools across the country on high alert.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A photo of one of the signs showed what appeared to be a common paper plate with the words "School Shooter!" written in black ink. Police said they blurred out what appear to be additional words "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Source: New Hampshire Department of Safety

No further information was immediately available.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in NH Beheading Case

New Hampshire 7 hours ago

Firefighters Extinguish Barn Fire in NH, Save Home From Severe Damage

This article tagged under:

New HampshirePittsfieldBARNSTEADEpsomschool shooter
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us