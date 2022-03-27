Police Investigating After Swastikas Found Painted on Middleborough High School

Police are investigating after a swastika and hateful language were spray painted on the exterior walls of Middleborough High School overnight.

Middleborough police said they received a call at 7:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism to an exterior wall of the high school at 71 East Grove St. The responding officer found spray-painted tags on the side of the building that included hateful language and imagery, including a swastika.

"There is no place for the type of hate these individuals put on display at Middleborough High School, and we are committed to working with the school administration and our community partners to both investigate the crime that took place and address the messages themselves," Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement.

Police released two surveillance images showing the two suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the suspects is urged to call police at 508-947-1212.