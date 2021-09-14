Police Investigate Assault on Man in Military Fatigues in Berlin

Update: Berlin Police said they have been in contact with a woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer who was in military fatigues at a pizza restaurant in Berlin on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said it happened at Central Pizza on Mill Street around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 and the incident was caught on video, which has been widely shared on social media.

In the part of the incident captured on cell phone video, the woman can be heard berating a man in military fatigues and accusing him of wearing a fake uniform and appears to slap him and lash out at him.

Berlin police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer at a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police have not confirmed if the man is an active service member, but he told NBC Connecticut that he is a student at the Naval Submarine School and described the fatigues as not a uniform.

They are asking anyone with information on who the person in the photos is to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Information can also be submitted anonymously online here.