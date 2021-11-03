Police Investigating Attempted Child Kidnapping in Rochester, NH

Police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Rochester police said they were called to the Rochester Commons on South Main Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

The caller said that a woman with gray hair, wearing all black, approached her 5-year-old son and said "I am taking you for a walk." She then took him by the hand and tried to walk away with him. The boy's older brother ran over and grabbed the child and took him back to their mother.

The mother told police she confronted the woman, who walked away and left in a black SUV with tinted windows, possibly a Chevy Equinox or similar vehicle.

As the woman walked off, another person at the Rochester Commons was able to briefly take a video recording of her.

The encounter never became physical and no one was injured, police said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or her vehicle or who has any other information about the incident to call them at (603) 330-7128.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Rochester Crime Line at (603) 335-6500 or by sending a text to CRIMES (274637) with TEXT4CASH+ along with the tip in the body of the text. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.