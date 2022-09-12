Boston

Police Investigating Crash, Stabbing in Boston

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police are investigating an incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in Boston early Monday morning.

A state police spokesman said the details are vague at this hour but there was a crash followed by "a stabbing or slashing," and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at South Bay.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit.

One person was reportedly taken to an area hospital and one person is in police custody, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

