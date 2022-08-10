Police Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead on Enfield, Conn. Town Green

A man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning and police said they are investigating his death as an apparent homicide.

A pedestrian who was walking near the town green around 2:37 a.m. saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said.

Police said they have a preliminary identification of the victim, but they are waiting on confirmation and they need to notify family.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DEVELOPING: An investigation is underway in Enfield as police say early in the morning they responded to a call of a body being found in a gazebo. The responding officers confirmed that a male victim is deceased and the investigation is being considered a homicide @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/p7bSM50jIk — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) August 10, 2022

An investigation is underway.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said investigators are pursuing several leads.

Police have roped off the area around the gazebo and the upper parking lot is inaccessible.

Connecticut state police are also at the scene and Massachusetts state police were at the scene earlier because they were the closest law enforcement with a K9 at the time, police said.

Crews from major crimes and K9 officers are also at the scene.