Police identify motorcycle rider killed in crash in Bristol, Conn.

A motorcycle rider died Sunday after a collision with an SUV in Bristol, according to police.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Mountain Road.

Police say 35-year-old Peter Speranza, of Bristol, was westbound on Pine Street and continued onto Mountain Road where he lost control of his motorcycle, and collided with an SUV in the eastbound lanes.

Speranza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Mountain Road was closed while the Bristol Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. The road reopened around 4:30 p.m.