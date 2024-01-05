Police investigating fatal shooting in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Haven.

It happened on Carmel Street near Percival Street just before 2 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in a home at 58 Carmel St.

They called it an isolated incident and that they are looking for a suspect.

Detectives canvassed the area and are actively investigating. Police said there is no danger to the public.

It is the city's first homicide of 2024. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.