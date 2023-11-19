Needham

Threat made to Needham temple, police believe it was a hoax

Needham police say they believe the phone call was a hoax, and the temple has been cleared

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A threat was called into a temple in Needham, Massachusetts, on Sunday, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Needham police say, out of an abundance of caution, the town's fire department and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad responded to Temple Beth Shalom after they received a call reporting a threat.

State police said they conducted a systematic search of the temple with two bomb technicians/K9 teams, as well as with Needham police and state patrols.

No items of concern were located, police said, and the building has been cleared.

At this time, police believe the phone call was a hoax, otherwise known as a swatting call.

Police said they will continue to investigate Sunday's phone call and there will be increased checks of all of the town's places of worship "for the foreseeable future."

Elsewhere in Massachusetts on Sunday, a threat was made to a temple in Hingham, prompting an investigation in that town.

