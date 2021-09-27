Police Investigating Possible Child Abduction in Mattapan

Police are investigating a report of a possible abduction on Monday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 6:55 a.m. on Hiawatha Road. A witness told police they saw a man in a dark-colored SUV abduct a child. The car reportedly drove down Hiawatha Road toward Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim was reportedly a female between the ages of 5 and 10, with braids and barrettes in her hair.

The suspect police are looking for is an adult male who was wearing a tan jacket.

No missing children have been reported in the area, police said.

No further information was immediately available.