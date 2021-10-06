Police Investigating Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Yale

Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a building on the Yale University campus and police are investigating.

Yale chief of police, Ronnell Higgins, said in a message to the university community that there was a recent pair of incidents of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at the Kline Biology Tower, which is closed and under construction.

“I am outraged by these despicable and cowardly acts of hate, and I am deeply saddened that the crew working on the site, members of our police department, and others within our community who have responded to these incidents had to see such vile messages,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement.

He said the Yale Police Department is trying to identify and apprehend whoever is responsible.

Salovey has asked Yale Police and Yale Security to increase patrols on campus.

“Yale has stood and will continue to stand united against acts of hate,” he said.

Yale police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the people in these images to call the Yale Police Department at (203) 432-4400.

