Andy Harris

Capitol Police Probing Whether GOP Rep. Tried to Bring Gun on House Floor

Rep. Andy Harris represents a Maryland district

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a report that Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., tried to bring a gun onto the house floor on Thursday, a department spokesperson told NBC news.

During a House vote on Thursday afternoon, Harris was stopped at security and then immediately turned around. He briefly huddled with Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., by the elevators, and may have discussed the weapon with Katko, according to a report by HuffPost.

“One security official present saw a firearm on the person of Rep. Harris and relayed that to his superiors," a Capitol official told NBC News. "To be clear, Rep. Harris did not enter the Floor."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

