State police said they are investigating a serious single-car crash in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2 p.m. on Mystic Avenue. A car reportedly struck a tree and the driver was taken to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.