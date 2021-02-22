Police Investigating Shooting at Monson Strip Club

Police in Monson, Massachusetts, said they are investigating a reported shooting at a local strip club over the weekend.

Monson police said on Facebook that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Magic Lantern strip club on Route 20 around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The incident was first brought to the attention of police on Sunday afternoon by patrons who said they were in attendance when the shooting occurred. State police are assisting in the investigation.

Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski told WGGB-TV police were notified of the incident around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The bar's management is not cooperating with the police, according to officials.

An initial investigation into the incident did not identify any possible victims, according to WGGB. The television station also reported that a series of gunshots were fired in the bar's parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Monson police at (413) 267-5136.