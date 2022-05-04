Randolph

Police Investigating Shooting at Wendy's in Randolph

The shooting was reported around 12 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Police are responded to a shooting at a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon at the Wendy's at 14 Condlin Drive.

Randolph police said the victim is a 20-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and police are now searching for them.

Randolph High School was placed on lockdown during the search but it has since been lifted.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.

