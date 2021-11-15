Salem

Salem, Mass. Shooting Suspect Dead, Victim Hospitalized

The shooter is dead and the victim is hospitalized, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 3 Technology Way.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said the shooter is dead and the victim has been taken to a Boston hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

Crime scene tape is surrounding the area, which remains active. The investigation appears to be centered around a UHaul at this point.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

