Salem, Mass. Shooting Suspect Dead, Victim Hospitalized

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 3 Technology Way.

BREAKING: Salem Police responding to a shooting here near 3 Industrial Way — crime tape is up. Unclear the condition of victim or suspect description. Large crime scene here. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/3z3ZQr7gbk — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) November 15, 2021

The Essex District Attorney's Office said the shooter is dead and the victim has been taken to a Boston hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

Crime scene tape is surrounding the area, which remains active. The investigation appears to be centered around a UHaul at this point.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they don't believe there is a threat to the public.