Salem, Mass. Shooting Suspect Dead, Victim Hospitalized

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 3 Technology Way.
The Essex District Attorney's Office said the shooter is dead and the victim has been taken to a Boston hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the area, which remains active. The investigation appears to be centered around a UHaul at this point.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they don't believe there is a threat to the public.