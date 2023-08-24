Police investigating shooting of Uber driver near Amazon facility in Conn/

An Uber driver was shot in a parking lot near an Amazon facility in Stratford Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 10:25 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Police said the suspect, a contract driver for Amazon, called dispatchers to turn himself in. He was taken into custody inside the facility, police said.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim drove away from the facility after being shot and was found around the corner, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.