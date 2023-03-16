17-Year-Old Stabbed at Brockton School, Suspect in Custody

A 17-year-old male was stabbed Thursday morning at a school in Brockton, Massachusetts.
Brockton police said they responded to a report of an assault and battery with a knife shortly after 9 a.m. the Huntington Therapeutic Day School on Warren Avenue, which includes students from grades 3 to 12.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is responsive and alert and school administrators are with him.
Police said they have a 17-year-old suspect in custody.
No further details were provided.