Brockton

17-Year-Old Stabbed at Brockton School, Suspect in Custody

The victim is responsive and alert, police said

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed Thursday morning at a school in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police said they responded to a report of an assault and battery with a knife shortly after 9 a.m. the Huntington Therapeutic Day School on Warren Avenue, which includes students from grades 3 to 12.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is responsive and alert and school administrators are with him.

Police said they have a 17-year-old suspect in custody.

No further details were provided.

