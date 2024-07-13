Police investigating suspicious death at motel in Wethersfield, CT

Police are investigating a suspicious death a a motel in Wethersfield.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 on the Silas Deane Highway just before 6 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a man found dead in one of the rooms.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad was called to assist in the investigation, according to police.

The identity of the person has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.