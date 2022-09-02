New Hampshire

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Manchester, NH

Very few details have been released by investigators, other than to say the victim is an adult male

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Friday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said their office and Manchester police are responding to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult male.

Manchester police said there is a "significant police presence" in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond. Residents are being asked to avoid the area, but police said there is no danger to the public.

The walking trail is closed and it is not clear when it might reopen.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additional details will be released as it becomes available, the attorney general's office said.

More New Hampshire stories

explosion 1 hour ago

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

Nashua Sep 1

Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us