Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Friday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said their office and Manchester police are responding to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult male.

Manchester police said there is a "significant police presence" in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond. Residents are being asked to avoid the area, but police said there is no danger to the public.

The walking trail is closed and it is not clear when it might reopen.

Additional details will be released as it becomes available, the attorney general's office said.