Police Investigating Suspicious Package Near FBI Building in Chelsea

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near the FBI building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Chelsea police said around 6:45 a.m. that they were on scene with a suspicious package on Everett Avenue. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was also called in.

Footage from the scene showed a package on the ground being examined by the bomb squad.

Several MBTA Commuter Rail runs on the Newburyport-Rockport line were canceled or delayed on Monday morning due to the police activity.

No further details were immediately available.

