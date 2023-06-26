Hartford

Man in critical condition after shooting in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Park Street around 12:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police were responding to the area, investigators said someone who had been shot was dropped off at Hartford Hospital by private vehicle.

The person who was shot is described as a man in his 20s. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was listed in critical, but stable condition, according to investigators.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A crime scene has been found in the 100 block of Park Street. the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us