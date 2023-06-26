Man in critical condition after shooting in Connecticut

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Park Street around 12:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police were responding to the area, investigators said someone who had been shot was dropped off at Hartford Hospital by private vehicle.

The person who was shot is described as a man in his 20s. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was listed in critical, but stable condition, according to investigators.

A crime scene has been found in the 100 block of Park Street. the investigation is ongoing.