Shooting Investigation Closed Part of Route 8 North in Bridgeport

The State Police Western District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a shooting and part of Route 8 North in Bridgeport was closed for several hours on Tuesday for the investigation.
State police said two people were transported to the hospital. One person has serious, life-threatening injuries and the other person's injuries are not life-threatening, according to investigators.
Officials from the state Department of Transportation said Route 8 North was closed between exits 4 and 5 and they urged drivers to avoid the area.
The investigation is being led by the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit at the request of the State's Attorney, state police added.
Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide after a man found with several gunshot wounds following a crash in Bridgeport on Monday night died.