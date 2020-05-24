‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Willington Attack is Believed to be Near State Park in Derby

A police investigation has closed a state park in Derby as authorities search for a man wanted in connection to a deadly attack in Willington earlier this week.

Osbornedale State Park in Derby is closed due to a law enforcement investigation, according to state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials.

State police said they believe Peter Manfredonia, 23, is armed with a pistol and long guns in the area of Osbornedale State Park. A heavy police presence is in the area and people are asked to stay away.

Derby and Seymour police departments have also joined the search for Manfredonia.

Seymour police said Manfredonia is believed to be on foot in the area of Great Hill Road and Roosevelt Drive, also known as Route 34. He was possibly seen on Tomlinson Road a short time ago.

According to Seymour police, Manfredonia is wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and is carrying some type of bag.

Abandoned Vehicle Believed to be Associated With Suspect Found After Crash in Derby

Derby police said they found a minor one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Cullens Hill Road on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was abandoned when officers found it around 6:45 a.m., and the exact time and circumstances of the crash are unknown, according to police.

The vehicle is believed to be associated with Manfredonia, officers added.

Local police and Connecticut State Police troopers are in the area and are using aerial reconnaissance to search for Manfredonia, police said.

Attack in Willington Kills 1 Man, Injures Another

Police are looking for Manfredonia after he was seen leaving the scene of the homicide and serious assault on Mirtl Road in Willington on Friday.

State police said they responded to Mirtl Road in Willington just after 9 a.m. Friday, found the two men and started CPR because of the severity of their injuries.

Both men were transported and LifeStar responded for at least one of them, police said.

An "edged weapon" was used, according to police, and they are working to identify what the weapon was.

It appears Manfredonia and the victims did not know each other and investigators called the attacks an isolated incident.

Police identified the deceased victim as Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington. They did not release the identity of the second victim.

Manfredonia was on a red sport-type motorcycle, was wearing a multicolored helmet believed to be red and white, and dark clothing, according to state police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect Identified as a UConn Student

On Saturday, a UConn spokesperson identified Manfredonia as a student at the school.

Manfredonia is a senior at the University of Connecticut where he studies in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

He first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015 and and he was not living on the UConn campus at the time of the incident in Willington or during recent semesters, Reitz said.

The university says it is in contact with Connecticut State Police and they are providing assistance and information that may assist with their investigation.

If you see Manfredonia, you are urged not to approach him and should call 911 immediately.