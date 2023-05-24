Stabbing Reported at Lynn Classical High School

Emergency crews are responding to a reported stabbing at Lynn Classical High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the school, located on O'Callaghan Way. Aerial footage showed numerous police officers and vehicles outside the building.

Police said only that they have officers on scene at the school for an investigation and are working to confirm exactly what happened.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Lynn fire officials said they also responded to the scene and transported one person to Salem Hospital.

#BREAKING: 1 person taken to Salem Hospital after reports of a stabbing at Lynn Classical High School, Lynn Fire Dept. tells @NBC10Boston



The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m.



Police say officers on scene working to confirm exactly what happened pic.twitter.com/oI1NslTisI — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) May 24, 2023

No further details were immediately available.