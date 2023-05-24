Lynn

Stabbing Reported at Lynn Classical High School

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews are responding to a reported stabbing at Lynn Classical High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the school, located on O'Callaghan Way. Aerial footage showed numerous police officers and vehicles outside the building.

Police said only that they have officers on scene at the school for an investigation and are working to confirm exactly what happened.

Lynn fire officials said they also responded to the scene and transported one person to Salem Hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

