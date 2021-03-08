15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Getting Shot by Father in Hartford: Police

A Hartford teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said his father shot him early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the city's south end around 5:45 a.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a 15-year-old boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital, where authorities said he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators said they determined that the boy was shot by his father. The father was taken into custody on scene without incident, they added. Authorities have not released any information about if the father is facing charges or what the charges may be.

The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

The events that led to the shooting remain under investigation.