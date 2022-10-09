Kingston

Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.

The man was found outside the home and the woman inside, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The district attorney's office said this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

"We're not releasing names of [the deceased] because we want to make sure that families are notified regarding what's going on here," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

No further information about the nature of the investigation was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead

Boston 10 hours ago

2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston

This article tagged under:

Kingston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us