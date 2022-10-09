Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.

The man was found outside the home and the woman inside, police said.

Happening now: #Plymouth Co. medical examiner’s office retrieving the bodies of a man and woman - both 45 - found dead with gunshot wounds at this home in #Kingston. Investigators have not shared details about the circumstances surrounding these deaths. More at 6pm @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/j0gEifsf9f — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) October 9, 2022

The district attorney's office said this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

"We're not releasing names of [the deceased] because we want to make sure that families are notified regarding what's going on here," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

No further information about the nature of the investigation was immediately available.