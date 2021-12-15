Malden

Stabbing Investigation Underway in Malden

By Marc Fortier

Malden police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Dartmouth Street on Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene showed a man being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher outside the Pleasant Plaza apartment complex. Another man was seen being taken away in the back of a police cruiser.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are still in the process of gathering details.

No further information on the incident was available.

A call to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

