Houses Evacuated Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Conn.

Multiple homes in Milford have been evacuated as police investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they saw the man with what appeared to be a shotgun or other type of long gun.

Investigators have not been able to determine if any rounds were discharged.

Nearby houses have been evacuated and businesses in the area are recommended not to open until the area is safe.

Police negotiators are at the scene and have been speaking with the man, authorities said. Officers are currently working to get into the man's home to make sure everyone is safe. It is believed that the man is the only one in the home.

At this time, pedestrian traffic is restricted from Berwyn Street to Bilyard Street and Fairview Street to Hayes Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police are expected to remain in the area until the situation is resolved.