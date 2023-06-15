Waterbury

Woman in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Conn.

A 49-year-old woman was shot in the head in Waterbury and she is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunshots on Eastern Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot in the head.

She was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating and they are asking anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

