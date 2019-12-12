Amesbury

Police-Involved Shooting Reported in Amesbury; Trooper, Suspect Injured

The incident occurred on Interstate 495

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are responding to a police-involved shooting incident in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

State police said that an investigation is underway into an altercation between a trooper and a suspect on Interstate 495 south, just before Exit 54.

Both the trooper and the suspect were injured, state police said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Amesbury police confirmed they are assisting state police at a police-involved shooting in the area of I-495.

The two right lanes of 495 south are closed for the investigation, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

