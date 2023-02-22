Police Looking for 2 Missing Women in the Area of Mass./NH/Maine Border

New Hampshire State Police say they are looking for two missing women who were reportedly driving around the borders of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine on Tuesday afternoon and were unable to find their way home.

According to their families, 51-year-old Kimberly A. Pushard and 50-year-old Angela Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions.

They were reported missing by police in their hometown of Topsham, Maine, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pushard was reportedly driving her red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC, with Bussell as a passenger. Sometime Tuesday night, they contacted Exeter, New Hampshire, police and several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, who tried to give them directions to return home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pushard's cell phone last pinged in the Candia and Raymond, New Hampshire area, but is now powered off.

Pushard is described as 5'5" and 164 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is described as 5'8" and 213 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or who makes contact with them is asked to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.