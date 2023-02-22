New Hampshire

Police Looking for 2 Missing Women in the Area of Mass./NH/Maine Border

According to their families, 51-year-old Kimberly A. Pushard and 50-year-old Angela Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

New Hampshire State Police say they are looking for two missing women who were reportedly driving around the borders of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine on Tuesday afternoon and were unable to find their way home.

According to their families, 51-year-old Kimberly A. Pushard and 50-year-old Angela Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions.

They were reported missing by police in their hometown of Topsham, Maine, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pushard was reportedly driving her red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC, with Bussell as a passenger. Sometime Tuesday night, they contacted Exeter, New Hampshire, police and several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, who tried to give them directions to return home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pushard's cell phone last pinged in the Candia and Raymond, New Hampshire area, but is now powered off.

Pushard is described as 5'5" and 164 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is described as 5'8" and 213 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or who makes contact with them is asked to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.

More New England stories

revere 16 mins ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole in Revere on Route 1A

gun violence 2 hours ago

Deadly Shooting in Dorchester Is Latest Act of Violence to Rock City

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us