Police looking for man suspected of stealing car with baby inside in Boston

Police are looking for the public's help to find the man suspected of stealing a car that had a baby in the back seat in Boston.

The man proceeded to leave the child on the side of the road.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Geneva Avenue near Leroy Street just before 3 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the baby on the side of the road at Geneva and Columbia Road.

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

The vehicle was found, but no suspects were taken into custody. Police released images of a man being sought in the case.

Boston Police Seek the Public’s Assistance to Identify a Suspect Following a Kidnapping in Dorchester https://t.co/XNjd5YwJ2Z pic.twitter.com/qV40O80Rqe — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2023

“It’s dangerous. I got like four babies. I’m a grandfather, you know, I’ve got two grandbabies right now. And with stuff like that I even tell my daughter even pumping gas is dangerous around here.”, said Dorchester resident Jose Cruz.

More details were not immediately available.