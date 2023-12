Authorities are looking for a missing girl in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea Police says to be on the lookout for 11-year-old Fabiola Scarlett Munguia-Gonzales.

She is described as 5'1'', 120-125 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be walking small dog in the area of Bellingham Square on Friday.

If you have any information, call Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.