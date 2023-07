A missing 12-year-old boy from Dorchester that had been missing since 1 p.m. on Friday. was found safe by authorities.

Boston Police gave the update on social media.

CANCEL BPD Missing Person Alert – 12-year-old Joel Depina of Dorchester has been safely located https://t.co/DCOvPA3ixW — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 22, 2023

Authorities said before he went to Ronan Park to ride his bicycle, which is black with green pedals.