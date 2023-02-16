Boston

Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old from Mattapan

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans and Jordans.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police are looking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old from Mattapan.

Troy Winslow was last seen on Friday, February 10. He frequents Bowdoin Street, Lawrence Avenue, Bullard Street and the Burger King located at 100 Washington Street in Dorchester.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4712.

