The Worcester Police Department are asking for the public's help to find 16 year-old teen.

Police say Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area.

He is 6'1 tall, 230 lbs and was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants, an orange sweatshirt, and Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information about the young man's location, you are urged to call 508-799-8606 or 911.