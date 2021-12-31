Police Looking for Missing 7-Year-Old NH Girl Last Seen 2 Years Ago

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen two years ago.

Manchester police said they received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the department said in a statement.

Detectives have been investigating "non-stop" since becoming aware that Harmony was missing, the department added.

"At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Harmony is described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline (603) 624-4040.