Police looking for missing teen in Boston

The Boston Police Department is looking for help from the public to find a missing teenager from Boston.

13-year-old Lah’Ni Bacchus, of Dorchester, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday around the area of Ames Way on her way to the Dollar Store on Talbot Avenue.

She is described as a black female, approximately 5’8” with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, with pink hearts and black writing that says, “LOVE PINK”, yellow/mustard-colored sweatpants, and cream-colored slide sandals.

Bacchus is known to frequent the area of Franklin Field, Harambee Park, and the playground by the Lee School on Talbot Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-2284.