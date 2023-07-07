Police looking for missing teenager in Methuen

Authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts.

15-year-old Lyn Casaletto is from the Haverhill area but was last seen in the area of Milk Street in Methuen.

She is described as 5'6, 120 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. Was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts, black crocs and a grey Adidas backpack.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

